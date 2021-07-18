HUB24 appoints non-executive director

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Platform provider HUB24 has appointed Catherine Kovacs as non-executive director and will initially serve as a member of the firm’s audit, risk and compliance committee.

Kovacs had over 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry, having held senior executive leadership roles at Westpac Banking Group, Ellerston Capital, Macquarie Group and BT Financial Group.

Her most recent executive role was as group head of business development at Westpac, where she was responsible for advising the Westpac executive committee and board on business disruption and the future of banking and wealth strategy, as well as managing strategic partnerships.

Prior to that, Kovacs held executive roles at BT Financial Group as head of equities where her responsibilities included product development and distribution of equity products to licensees, advisers and retail investors; Ellerston Capital where she was head of investor relations, sales and marketing; and Macquarie Group as divisions director, equity markets group.

Currently, Kovacs was non-executive director of cross-border payments company OFX, fintech Equitise, and the University Admission Centre.

Bruce Higgins, HUB24 chair, said: “Cathy’s broad executive experience in fintech, business strategy and growth, and investments including M&A, further strengthens and expands the board skillset and supports our commitment to diversity. I look forward to Cathy’s contribution as a director of HUB24 Limited”.