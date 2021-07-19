HUB24 appoints chief product officer

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Platform provider HUB24 has appointed Darren Stevens to the newly-created role of chief product officer to lead strategic product development initiatives.

Stevens had over 35 years’ experience in financial services across actuarial consulting, strategy, product development and management roles.

He joined from MLC where he held the position of group executive – platforms and was responsible for the firm’s platform transformation strategy.

Prior to that, Stevens was head of superannuation at Mercer Australia and spent 10 years as director of strategy and product management for fintech Bravura Solutions.



Stevens would be responsible for bringing together the product development expertise across both the platform and HUBconnect.