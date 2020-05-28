FSI appoints head of global infrastructure

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

First Sentier Investors (FSI) has appointed Niall Mills as head of global infrastructure investments of the unlisted infrastructure business, following Perry Clausen’s promotion to global chief investment officer.

Based in London, Mills joined the senior management team as partner in the European infrastructure business in 2008.

Internationally, FSI is known as First State Investment and was formerly Colonial First State Global Asset Management.

The FSI unlisted infrastructure business often takes significant stakes in companies even up to 100%.

In recent months, it had acquired 100% of UFF Holdings Limited, a 49% stake in Anaergia’s Rialto Bioenergy facility in California.

It had also recently finalised its complete acquisitions of Vopak Terminal business in Spain and Caldic Chemie terminal in the Netherlands.

Mills said the global infrastructure business had always been focused on delivering a promise of alignment, transparency and generating sustainable long-term value.

“Our hands-on proactive asset management coupled with our ESG philosophy and our commitment to making a real difference from the bottom-up is deeply embedded in our business,” Mills said.