FSI adds two to global product division

First Sentier Investors has made two appointments to its global product division, one in Sydney and one in London.

Hendrie Koster will join as head of investment product research and assurance, and Kerry Baronet will become head of pooled fund management.

The global product division was launched last November, led by Clare Wood, and would work to better identify product development opportunities for the company.

Koster, who joined First Sentier from his role as head of product and strategy at Nikko AM, would focus on building a global product research function to identify long-term commercial opportunities.

Based in Sydney, he had previously worked within the Mercer Investment team.

Baronet was previously head of product, EMEA for First Sentier in the UK (where it is known as First State Investments) and was promoted to lead the pooled fund management team. This was responsible for developing a strategically-targeted product suite across global markets.

She had previously worked at Goldman Sachs Asset Management and M&G Investments.

Wood said: “I’m pleased to welcome Hendrie to the firm and congratulate Kerry on her new role. With these senior resources now in place, the global product function is well-equipped to take broader responsibility for connecting market opportunity with investment capability, ensuring we remain competitive in a complex global market.”