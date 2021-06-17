FSC appoints two to board

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has appointed Sean West, Macquarie Banking and Financial Services Group executive director – head of wealth management, and Justin Delaney, Zurich Australia chief executive – life and investments, as directors to the FSC board.

West had worked across financial advice, investment management, life insurance, private banking, superannuation and wealth platforms, and had over 20 years’ experience in the industry.

He joined Macquarie Group in 2011 and held several senior executive roles before becoming head of wealth management in April 2019.

Delaney had over 25 years’ experience in the financial services industry, and prior to joining Zurich in December 2019, he was the chief operating officer for TAL Australia and spent 12 years working with wealth product and platforms at Macquarie Group.

David Bryant, FSC chair said both brought an immense wealth of knowledge across all portfolio areas of the FSC.

“Justin and Sean are welcome additions to the FSC board, together bringing more than 45 years’ experience to the table,” Bryant said.

“Their respective abilities and commitment to help grow and protect the long-term financial wellbeing of Australians will be valued on the FSC board, and we look forward to working with them.”