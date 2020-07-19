FSC appoints new fund managers to board

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has appointed four new fund managers to its board and has established a new board committee, the Fund Management Board Committee (FMBC), to drive the strategic policy direction of the Australian funds management sector.

The four new board appointments were:

Andrew Landman, BlackRock Asset Management Australia;

Bryce Doherty, UBS Asset Management;

Jen Driscoll, AllianceBernstein; Australia Limited; and

Liz Hastilow, First Sentier Investors.

Geoff Lloyd, FSC chair and chief executive, said the new four new directors brought global leadership and experience to the board.

“Australia’s fund managers are some of the best in the world, thanks to innovative leaders and a competitive environment,” Lloyd said.

“We are pleased to have a mix of leading global and Australian fund managers on our board, particularly now as we face into this highly challenging economic period.”

The FMBC had also seen 18 chief executive and country head fund manager members appointed, which also included Landman, Doherty, Driscoll and Hastilow: