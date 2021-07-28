Frontier appoints family office expert

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Frontier has appointed Meirine Giggins as a senior consultant on the ‘non-super’ side of the business.

Giggins joined from a South African family office as chief executive and chief investment officer and had previously worked at Allan Gray and HSBC Asset Management and had over 20 years of experience.

Frontier said her family office background would be useful as the firm looked to expand into other areas such as endowment, wealth management and family office.

Director of consulting, Kim Bowater, said: “Meirine will bring a lot of experience, both in terms of managing a portfolio over a number of market cycles, and in providing a knowledgeable perspective on the kind of factors that are important for investors like a family office or an endowment fund.

“Constructing a suitable governance framework, building robust investment portfolios, and accommodating the ethos and interests of particular stakeholders are all areas where Meirine’s understanding will be highly valuable for our clients.”

She would join the firm in late August.