Frontier Advisors appoints independent director

Australian asset consultancy, Frontier Advisors, has announced the appointment of Fiona Reynolds as its new independent director of its board.

She was previously chief executive of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) for the past nine years, responsible for overseeing over 4,000 signatories representing $121 trillion in assets around the world.

Prior to that, Reynolds served as CEO of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) for seven years.

“Fiona is well known to many in the Australian institutional investment community, both through her outstanding work at the PRI and from a connection to the superannuation industry that dates back more than two decades,” Frontier chair, Gabriel Szondy, said.

“We look forward to Fiona bringing her extensive strategic experience, particularly her knowledge of, and passion for, responsible investment, to the Frontier board. Fiona has spent her professional life advocating for industry best practice, whether that be for superannuation policy changes or driving for a more sustainable and just future through shaping investment practices. Frontier, our clients and their beneficiaries, will all benefit from her contribution.”

Frontier was established in 1994 as an independent investment advisory business which now had $500 billion in funds under advice.