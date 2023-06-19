Former Lonsec CIO joins global asset manager

author By Laura Dew

19 June 2023

People & Products

Former Lonsec chief investment offcer, Lukasz de Pourbaix, has joined asset manager Fidelity International.

He would take up the role as global cross asset specialist, reporting to managing director Lawrence Hanson. 

This would see him work closely with clients on Fidelity’s broad investment strategy, market views and performance as well as identifying new investment capabilities and products.

Related News:

De Pourbaix joined Fidelity from Lonsec Investment Solutions where he spent 15 years in a variety of roles including as acting chief executive, executive director and chief investment officer. 

He also previously spent seven years working at ING Australia and at BT Investment Management 

Hanson said: “Lukasz has the ideal experience and knowledge to support our business in the Australian market and understands the needs of our clients as they face challenging market and economic conditions. His strong knowledge of portfolio construction, investment analysis and asset allocation will be particularly valuable”.

De Pourbaix announced his mid-June departure in April and his executive director role was being held by Michael Wright, Lonsec chief executive and managing director for Implemented Portfolios. His CIO responsibilities were being handled by Deanne Baker.

Baker would also chair the Lonsec Investment Solutions Asset Allocation Investment Committee and join the IPL Asset Allocation Investment Committee (IPL AAIC) as a member.

 

 

fidelity
lonsec
ING Australia

Author

Comments

About text formats

Stay up to date with Australia’s top news and information source for the wealth management industry

momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

KNOWLEDGE CENTRES

LINKS

CATEGORIES

Copyright © 2023 MOMENTUMMEDIA