Former Lonsec CIO joins global asset manager

Former Lonsec chief investment offcer, Lukasz de Pourbaix, has joined asset manager Fidelity International.

He would take up the role as global cross asset specialist, reporting to managing director Lawrence Hanson.

This would see him work closely with clients on Fidelity’s broad investment strategy, market views and performance as well as identifying new investment capabilities and products.

De Pourbaix joined Fidelity from Lonsec Investment Solutions where he spent 15 years in a variety of roles including as acting chief executive, executive director and chief investment officer.

He also previously spent seven years working at ING Australia and at BT Investment Management

Hanson said: “Lukasz has the ideal experience and knowledge to support our business in the Australian market and understands the needs of our clients as they face challenging market and economic conditions. His strong knowledge of portfolio construction, investment analysis and asset allocation will be particularly valuable”.

De Pourbaix announced his mid-June departure in April and his executive director role was being held by Michael Wright, Lonsec chief executive and managing director for Implemented Portfolios. His CIO responsibilities were being handled by Deanne Baker.

Baker would also chair the Lonsec Investment Solutions Asset Allocation Investment Committee and join the IPL Asset Allocation Investment Committee (IPL AAIC) as a member.