Former Ignition CEO moves to Saxo

Former Ignition Advice chief executive, Manish Prasad, has taken a new role as head of asset management-Asia Pacific at Saxo Markets.

Based in Sydney, he would work with teams in Singapore and Hong Kong to bring the asset management offering to the region.

While Saxo already had a presence as an online trading and investment specialist, this would be the first time it had offered asset management in the region.

“In line with Saxo’s vision to enable people to fulfil their financial aspirations and make an impact, asset management will be a space in which the firm will look to offer its leading digital services.”

As well as his role at Ignition, which he held from May 2018 to January 2021, he previously worked at KPMG where he led national business development in the wealth management space.

Saxo Markets Australia chief executive, Adam Smith said: “His ample experience in the wealth management space and deep understanding of what clients are looking for will be an asset for us and our clients across the Asia Pacific region”.

Prasad added: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Saxo, a global fintech pioneer, to lead asset management across Asia Pacific. With more people looking to get more out of their money through exposure to international markets and the rapid emergence of new asset classes, I’m looking forward to championing Saxo’s digital investment platform across the region”.