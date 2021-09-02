Former CFSGAM CEO appointed global CFA chair

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Former chief executive of Colonial First State Global Asset Management (CFSGAM) and First State Investments (now known as First Sentier Investors), Mark Lazberger, has been elected chair of the CFA Institute board of governors.

Lazberger was currently the chair of Sydney-based Omnia Capital Partners, and held non-executive director positions at Yarra Capital Management and Fisher Funds Management.

He also served as a director for the Children’s Cancer Institute and previously held senior roles in Japan and Australia for State Street.

In his prior board service at CFA Institute, Lazberger served on the audit and risk committee, the compensation committee, and the external relationship and volunteer involvement committee.

He was also the founding president and member of CFA Society Sydney, a former board member of CFA Society Japan, and a member of the Future of Finance Advisory Council.

CFA Institute membership elected officers for a one-year term and governors for a three-year term that ran from 1 September to 31 August. The full list of members for the FY22 term was:

Mark Lazberger (Australia), chair;

Tricia Rothschild (US), vice-chair;

Margaret Franklin (Canada), president and chief executive;

Marshall Bailey (UK);

Dan Fasciano (US);

Heinz Hockmann, (Germany);

Punita Kumar-Sinha, (India/US);

Karina Litvack (UK);

Geoffrey Ng (Malaysia);

Diane Nordin (US); and

Maria Wilton (Australia).

Franklin said the institute would continue to build out a diverse portfolio of learning products and modernize and grow the CFA Program.

“We will focus our thought leadership on market resiliency, sustainability and ESG [environmental, social and governance], financial technology, data and analytics, and on the future trends and behaviours that will change our industry,” Franklin said.

“I look forward to working alongside Mark, Tricia, and our entire board to deliver on our mission, and I am confident that their collective perspectives will prove invaluable in the months and years ahead.”