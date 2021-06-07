Fitzpatricks appoints two advisers

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Fitzpatricks Private Wealth has appointed Matthew Nicholson and Oswaldo Duque to its advice team based in Brisbane.

Nicholson had over 20 years’ experience within the Australian financial services industry, most recently working at VISIS Private Wealth as a private client adviser.

Prior to that, Nicholson was a senior financial planner at Westpac for over four years and held paraplanning, state management and financial advisory roles at financial planning and advice firms including Whittaker MacNaught, Commonwealth Bank and Planwealth.

Duque had worked within the financial services industry since 2013 and joined from ipac, a subsidiary of AMP group, where he was a private client adviser for nearly five years, which followed his role at Corporation U as a financial planner.

Duque’s expertise centred around providing personalised strategic advice on wealth creation and retirement planning strategies.

The new advisers would support the practice to target the private wealth market in south-east Queensland.

The firm said the renewed team would be better positioned to embrace Fitzpatricks’ lead adviser approach by focusing on a client-centric approach, servicing the needs of high-net-worth individuals, families, business owners, who had more complex financial needs.

Matt Fogarty, Fitzpatricks chief executive, said each hire brought complementary skills to the firm and were matched well with the essence of the Fitzpatricks approach which was to enrich the lives of its clients via custom-tailored advice.

“Fitzpatricks has pioneered client centric advice systems and philosophies that eschew the ‘one-size-fits-all’ industrial approach,” Fogarty said.

“For example, the lead adviser program led by a founder of our firm Scott Fitzpatrick has been helping to support individual advisers and the growth of sustainable practices.

“It is a testament to our strongly differentiated advice and adviser support model that the Group is attracting such high-calibre advisers.”