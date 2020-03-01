First Sentier boosts global leadership team

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

First Sentier Investors has announced two global leadership roles with the appointments of Bachar Beaini as managing director, Americas, and Amanda Tibbett as chief marketing and communications officer.

Beaini, based in New York, has been at the former Colonial First State Global Asset Management since 2004. In July 2019 he was appointed to the regional managing director role in an acting capacity, and was responsible for management and coordination of the business in North America as it transitioned in ownership.

Commenting, First Sentier chief executive, Mark Steinberg said: “Bachar’s appointment reflects his strong internal relationships and extensive experience in business development, investments, strategy, and finance.

“There are significant opportunities in the North American market, and I am confident in Bachar’s ability to grow the business there.”

Tibbett, based in Sydney, would take on the management of marketing, communication, digital, and brand functions globally. Over the last nine months, she had been managing the rebrand of the business in Australia which would roll out to other regions later this year.

Tibbett had over 25 years of marketing and communications experience in financial services and was at Fidelity prior to First Sentier.

“Amanda’s appointment will help us meet the broad and changing needs of clients across our diverse, global client base. It will also ensure we are delivering consistent brand experiences, enhanced digital interactions and relevant, quality client communication,” Steinberg said.

“As we look to expand our distribution footprint and open new channels in the future, these roles will ensure we are well-placed to deliver our growth objectives.”