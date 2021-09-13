First Sentier and MUFG appoint head

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

MUFG and First Sentier Investors have appointed Velina Karadzhova to lead the recently-launched First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute.

In her new role, Karadzhova, would be in charge of developing the Institute’s research programme including macro-level research on sustainable investment topics, market trends and industry practices.

The studies would look at how these developments affect the performance of companies, sectors and economies and their influence on investor capital allocation and Karadzhova would work closely with the institute’s external advisory board of sustainability academics and industry leaders, appointed to inform its research agenda and ensure its research meets high standards of rigour, the firm said.

She was previously an environmental, social, governance (ESG) analyst and utilities sector lead at MSCI, where she was responsible for utilities sector and company research, ESG ratings, ESG methodology enhancements and developing new products.

Prior to her role at MSCI, she held roles as a credit ratings analyst at Moody’s and was a senior associate in audit at PwC.

The institute was launched in May 2021 to publish proprietary research on emerging sustainable investment topics that have yet to see significant industry focus.

According to the firm, its aim was to enhance industry awareness of and action on these sustainable investment themes, report on market trends and best practice, and promote a greater understanding of how such issues can impact long-term investment performance.

Global head of responsible investment at First Sentier Investors and chair of the institute, Will Oulton, said: “Velina‘s considerable experience in the fields of ESG-related research will be invaluable in this new role to lead and further develop the Institute’s sustainable investment research programme.

“The reports will promote critical, urgent and under-reported sustainability issues, while outlining actions the industry and broader society can take to help address these problems.”