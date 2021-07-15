Fidelity hires global equities PM

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Global asset manager Fidelity International has appointed Ashish Kochar as portfolio manager of the Fidelity Global Equities fund.

Starting in September and based in the London office, Kochar would work on the fund alongside co-portfolio manager Oliver Trimingham.

The appointment followed the departure of Amit Lodha, who stepped down as portfolio manager in June to spend more time in India with his family.

Lodha would continue to act as a consultant for Fidelity International following 17 years at the firm, but it is another loss for the global equities team, which lost manager of the Global Emerging Markets fund, Alex Duffy, in May.

Kochar joined from Columbia Threadneedle and had over 16 years’ investment experience spanning across management of US, global and absolute return products.

He previously managed the Threadneedle Global Extended Alpha, American Extended Alpha, American Absolute Alpha and American Select funds.

Prior to his 13 plus years at Columbia Threadneedle, he worked at hedge fund manager North Sound Capital and at Merrill Lynch.

Romain Boscher, Fidelity International global chief investment officer – equities, said: “Ashish is a welcome addition to Fidelity’s already strong global equity team.

“He brings rich industry experience, proven stock picking acumen, a strong track record in managing global equities and a team-based mindset that will ensure the broad experience set within the global equities team is retained and strengthened.”