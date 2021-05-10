Fidelity appoints sustainable investing director

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Fidelity International has appointed Gabriel Wilson-Otto as director for sustainable investing, based in Hong Kong.

Wilson-Otto would work with Fidelity’s investment professionals to help integrate sustainability considerations into the firm’s investment process, reporting to Jenn-Hui Tan, global head of stewardship and sustainable investing.

He would also work with the firm’s large research function and proprietary sustainability ratings, supporting the execution of Fidelity’s sustainability-regulated regulatory programme.

Wilson-Otto joined from BNP Paribas Asset Management where he was most recently global head of sustainability research.

Prior to that, he was an executive director in Goldman Sachs’ global investment research division and head of GS Sustain for Asia.

“As we continue to expand our environmental, social and governance (ESG) capabilities and integration across the firm, I am delighted to have Gabriel join our growing team,” Tan said.

“He brings deep industry expertise in ESG research and stewardship, which will be a great asset to Fidelity.

“Gabriel will play an important part in helping the sustainable investing function identify long-term sustainable investment trends and strategic opportunities for our clients.”