ETF Securities appoints new senior hires

Exchange traded fund (ETF) provider ETF Securities has made two senior appointments in sales and portfolio management, adding William Taylor and Wilson O’Fee.

Taylor would take over responsibility for portfolio management and joined ETF Securities with experience working at JP Morgan, Franklin Templeton and River and Mercantile in the United Kingdom.

O’Fee would take over responsibility for servicing stockbrokers and private bankers across Victoria.

He joined ETF Securities after several years at Challenger, where he worked in the fixed income and annuity space.

Kanish Chugh, ETF Securities head of distribution, said the group as staffing up in response to the continuing demand for ETFs in Australia.

“Over the past three years, funds under management in ETFs have grown at around 40% a year in Australia, which shows how important the product has become as a core element in investors’ portfolios,” Chugh said.

“More specifically many investors understand now how to use thematic ETFs to capture the growth of long-term megatrends such as battery technology and robotics, automation and artificial intelligence.”