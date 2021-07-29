Equity Trustees expands wealth team

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Equity Trustees has announced the expansion of its trustee and wealth services (TWS) team with the appointment of Kate Schell as its adviser in the private client team and Amanda Sartor as a senior relationship manager in the charitable trusts and philanthropy team.

Schell has 22 years of experience in the financial services industry, including wealth management, and joined from TruWealth where she served as a financial adviser. Prior to that, she held positions at Morgan Stanley and E.L. and C. Baillieu Limited and Thornton Group.

Sartor, who would focus on the firm’s philanthropy clients, previously worked as manager, NFP and philanthropic services at Elston Private Wealth. Prior to that, she held roles at multi-family office, EWM Group, as well as private wealth firms Affinity Private, Whittle and Skok Financial Services and NAB Private Wealth.

Commenting on the appointments, executive general manager, TWS, Ian Wesley said: “Equity Trustees is delighted to welcome Kate and Amanda, who will support the continued growth of our trustee and wealth services business.

“Kate and Amanda both bring significant experience in building strong relationships, delivering valued advice and servicing the diverse needs of clients, which is the basis for our success.”