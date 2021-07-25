DNR Capital appoints ESG analyst

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

DNR Capital has appointed Natasha McKean as specialist environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment analyst.

McKean had over 19 years of investment experience and joined from Maple-Brown Abbott and JP Morgan where she held senior positions including ESG analysis, equity strategy, portfolio management, and mergers and acquisitions.

She would be the dedicated ESG investment analyst across all the DNR Capital Australian equity investment strategies, working directly with portfolio managers and analysts throughout the investment process.

Jamie Nicol, DNR Capital chief investment officer, said the appointment of McKean further enhanced the firm’s ESG capabilities.

“Having launched a dedicated socially responsible investment strategy in 2006, DNR Capital has maintained a clear commitment to ESG research and a strong appreciation for the value of an integrated approach,” Nicol said.