Crestone appoints six HNW advisers

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Crestone Wealth Management has appointed six new investment advisers to its Brisbane office, focusing on professional advice for high net worth (HNW) and ultra-high net worth (UHNW) Australians.

The new appointments brought the Brisbane office to 21 staff, while the total national adviser base was 91.

The six appointments were:

Chris Mackenzie, formerly private wealth adviser, ANZ Private;

Jason Poppi, formerly associate director, NAB Investor Sales;

Simon Rogers, formerly partner, Perpetual Private;

Darryl Wasserman, formerly private banker, Westpac Private Bank;

Shane Fisher, formerly director, global investment services – Westpac Private Bank and St George Private Bank; and

John Paul Geribello, formerly investment director – Westpac global investment services.

Michael Tritton, head of advisory for NSW, QLD and SA said: “The new advisers are welcome additions to our growing team. Crestone offers global, multi- asset class portfolio construction and management solutions and we are confident the expertise these six advisers possess will complement our existing business and offering.”

Fisher had extensive investment experience across all traditional and alternative asset classes, dealing with boutique and private wealth businesses, private banks, foreign investment banks, HNW clients and family office investors.

Geribello had experience in providing investment advice to institutional, corporate, family offices and HNW investors on their investment strategies and risk management of traditional asset classes, structured solutions and alternative investments.

Wasserman was previously a private banker providing specialised service and advice to some of Queensland’s wealthiest families.

Mackenzie provided wealth management services through provision of retail and wholesale personal advice on structuring and investments to HNW families and individuals.

Rogers was previously responsible for leading a high-performance wealth management team in the provision of both retail and wholesale advice.

Poppi was previously responsible for building and managing a portfolio of HNW investors and had a track record of building deep relationships with HNW and UHNW families.

All new hires reported directly to Tritton.