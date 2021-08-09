Co-founder departs WealthO2

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Shannon Bernasconi, co-founder and managing director of WealthO2, has left the firm with her role being taken over by chief distribution officer Andrew Whelan.

Bernasconi had worked at the firm for the past four years, having joined from Calastone.

Whelan had assumed the role in an acting capacity since 4 August.

The firm had also appointed two board members in Class Super founder, Richard Barber, and managing partner of Nimit Capital, John Griffiths.

The pair were already existing shareholders and brought over 50 years combined experience in the fields of financial planning technology, platform and investment banking.

Chair, Neil Roderick, said: “These new board appointments bring a wealth of strategic expertise and networks to support the exciting next phase of WealthO2’s expansion plans and to accelerate delivery efficiency gains for our clients.

“The board extends its appreciation and thanks for Shannon’s efforts these past four years. We wish her well for the future."