Chi-X appoints investment products director

Stock exchange Chi-X Australia has appointed Oran D’Arcy as director – investment products, effective from 31 May, 2021.

Based in Sydney, D’Arcy would be responsible for further enhancing the opportunities for Australian investors through Chi-X’s range of investment products including transferable custody receipts (TraCRs), warrants and the range of Chi-X Funds.

D’Arcy joined Chi-X with over 15 years’ experience across Europe and Australia and was most recently national business development manager – investment products for the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), where he focused on the sales and distribution of ASX’s investment products suite and optimisation strategies.

During his seven year tenure at ASX, D’Arcy was previously a technical account manager, where he led the technical relationship management of exchange customers across trading, market data and technology sectors.

D’Arcy had also worked at Citibank, Merrill Lynch and Macquarie Funds Group, where he held senior positions within investment services, securities lending and fixed income trading functions.