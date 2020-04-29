CA ANZ appoints CEO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) has appointed Ainslie van Onselen as its new chief executive, replacing interim CEO Simon Hann on 18 May, 2020.

Based in Sydney, van Onselen spent six years at Westpac Group and was managing director of RAMS.

She had a background in financial services and as a non-executive director with various listed, government and not-for-profit organisations.

John Palermo, CA ANZ chair, said van Onselen had a strong record of strategic thinking with proven ability to be agile and a visible advocate for change for a public benefit.

“Her membership body mindset, future focus and digital acumen will be invaluable to make a difference for the profession of Chartered Accountants across Australia and New Zealand,” Palermo said.

She had also practiced as a litigation lawyer, including as a partner in a specialist corporate and commercial practice in Western Australia.

Palermo thanked Hann for leading CA ANZ through adjustments required to support members and continue to operate effectively during COVID-19.