BlackRock appoints iShares regional head

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

BlackRock has appointed Rimmo Jolly as head of iShares Asia Pacific, which will be effective from 4 May, 2020.

He will be based in Hong Kong, responsible for growing iShares’ exchange traded fund (ETF) market share and driving ETF adoptions amongst investors in the region.

He would work closely with their regional and global iShares network to create innovative local product offerings.

Jolly would report to Susan Chan, head of iShares and index investing Asia Pacific.

“The recent extreme risk-off market environment has showcased the underlying strength of ETFs,” Jolly said.

“I look forward to working with Rimmo to bring our suite of global and local products to investors in the region, and to raise awareness of using iShares ETFs as an instrument of active investment management.”

Jolly was currently Citi’s regional head of ETF and index sales and business development for Asia Pacific and Japan.

He had previously held senior positions in Citi’s prime finance group in Hong Kong and San Francisco, and prior to that worked for Deutsche Bank’s equity structured products group.

“The transparency of ETFs has proven valuable to investors especially during times of stress,” said Jolly.

“With ongoing education and outreach to the industry, regulators, and our clients on ETF application, iShares is well positioned to capture the tremendous growth potential in Asia Pacific with the broadest line-up of products in the ETF industry.”