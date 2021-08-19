BlackRock appoints iShares and index investments Asia-Pacific head

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

BlackRock has appointed Peter Loehnert appointed as head of iShares and index investments for Asia-Pacific, commencing from 1 October, 2021.

Based in Hong Kong, Loehnert would be responsible for growing iShares exchange traded fund (ETF) market share and ETF adoption among investors in the region, as well as institutional index mandates.

Rachel Lord, BlackRock’s chair and head of Asia-Pacific, said Loehnert gained outstanding experience in building the international cash management and global transitions businesses which he previously led.

“He brings a deep understanding of Asian products, markets and client needs, and we look forward to him accelerating the adoption of index products throughout the region,” Lord said.

Before joining BlackRock in 2011, he held positions at Nomura International, Lehman Brothers International (Europe), Cominvest Asset Management, and Commerzbank AG where he started his career in 2004.

Salim Ramji, global head of iShares and index investments, said Asia was already a critical hub for the firm’s wealth and institutional clients in the region.

“Peter’s experiences in leading scale investment and client teams and his entrepreneurial spirit will serve us well as we create many millions more clients in the region who can benefit from the convenience, affordability, transparency and resilience of our iShares and index investments,” Ramji said.