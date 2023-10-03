The biggest people moves of Q3

Money Management collates the biggest hires and exits of the last three months.

The third quarter of the year has seen numerous moves and exits at asset managers and research houses, including C-suite roles.

July 2023

In July, Bravura appointed its third chief executive in three years with the hire of Andrew Russell. He had been holding the role in an interim capacity since 19 June after the departure of Libby Roy who had held the leadership position for just 10 months.

Fintech firm Iress appointed Cameron Williamson, former chief financial officer at Pendal, as its new group chief financial officer. Prior to joining Pendal, Williamson had held roles at Franklin Templeton and UBS.

Count also saw moves in its C-suite with Laurent Toussaint stepping down as chief financial officer after five years to join Mason Stevens in the same role. The firm has since appointed Keith Leung to replace Toussaint.

At asset manager First Sentier Investors, multi-asset portfolio manager Kej Somaia departed the firm after 17 years. His role was replaced by Andrew Harman who had been at the firm since 2008.

August 2023

In August, Simon Swanson was appointed as chair of Centrepoint Alliance, having previously spent over a decade at Clearview Wealth. He had previously joined the board as a non-executive director in October 2021.

Zenith CEO and co-founder David Wright announced he will be stepping down as chief executive of the research house, to be replaced by Jason Huddy. However, he will remain at the firm in the capacity of investment director from the end of 2023.

With Westpac having agreed to retain the BT platform, BT announced it has hired Russell Brinckley as its new head of platform strategy. He previously spent three years as BT’s head of platform simplification but had left in the previous year to join FNZ Australia.

Research house Lonsec appointed Nathan Lim as its chief investment officer, to replace Lukasz de Pourbaix who left to join Fidelity. Lim was formerly co-head of investment management services at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Asia.

September 2023

Colonial First State (CFS) appointed Clive van Horen as its group chief executive, a newly created role for the firm. He had previously been chief executive of Suncorp and a senior executive of Commonwealth Bank.

Apostle has brought in Kimon Kouryialas to lead its global distribution effort, joining from Martin Currie. He was most recently co-head of global distribution for four years at the asset manager and had spent over a decade with the firm.

Former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was appointed as chair of Goldman Sachs Australia, having joined the investment bank last July. He had previously worked as director of investment banking at Deutsche Bank before starting his political career.

Financial services body the Financial Services Council appointed BT Financial Group CEO, Matt Rady, and AMP CEO, Alexis George, to its board. Both of them had taken up their respective leadership roles in 2021.