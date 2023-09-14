Two CEOs join FSC board

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has appointed AMP CEO, Alexis George, and BT Financial Group CEO, Matt Rady, to its board.

Rady became CEO of BT Financial Group in 2021 and also leads the BT Platforms business covering Asgard and BT Panorama. He was previously chief executive of Allianz Retire+.

Meanwhile, George joined AMP in August 2021 taking over from Francesco De Ferrari. Prior to this, she spent seven years at ANZ including three years as its deputy CEO and group executive for wealth, Australia.

FSC chair, David Bryant, said: “Alexis and Matt are senior industry leaders that bring to the Board extensive financial services industry experience that will further strengthen the FSC’s advocacy for the industry and its consumers on key policy and regulatory issues.

“Alexis and Matt share the FSC’s commitment to a more competitive, efficient and consumer focused financial services sector that delivers high quality service, financial advice and wealth products for Australian consumers.”

As well as Bryant, the FSC board consists of:

• Alliance Bernstein CEO, Jen Driscoll

• Bell Asset Management CEO, Nick Fels

• Challenger managing director, Nick Hamilton

• Insignia CEO, Renato Mota

• CFS Superannuation CEO, Kelly Power

• UBS Asset Management country head Australasia, Alison Telfer

• Macquarie Group head of wealth management, Sean West