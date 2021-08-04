ANZ board appoints former CFSGAM executive

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

ANZ has appointed former Colonial First State Global Asset Management (CFSGAM) executive, Christine O’Reilly, as a non-executive director.

ANZ currently had the most female board representation of the big four banks, with O’Reilly’s appointment bringing the number of female directors to four.

She would join the board on 1 November, subject to regulatory requirements, and stand for election as a director in December.

She currently sat on several boards including BHP, Medibank Private and Stockland.

O’Reilly was previously a member of the executive committee for CFSGAM and was co-head of unlisted infrastructure investments from 2007-2012.

In this role, she had overall responsibility for global unlisted infrastructure business and direct responsibility for the management of assets that were acquired by CFS funds, or on behalf of clients.

ANZ chair Paul O’Sullivan said: “Christine is one of Australia’s most experienced company directors and I know she will make a valued contribution to ANZ and our shareholders.

“Christine has had broad exposure to the financial services industry as well as extensive experience in domestic and offshore companies. We look forward to Christine joining the board in November.”