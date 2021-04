Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Madison Financial chief executive, Annick Donat has been appointed as chief executive of Clime Investment Management.

Clime announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today that Donat would become the company’s CEO from 1 May.

Donat became part of Clime as a result of the company’s acquisition of Madison Financial in June, last year.

Prior to heading up Madison, Donat was head of licensee development at BT Group licensees.