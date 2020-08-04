AMP Capital appoints real estate head

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

AMP Capital has promoted Kylie O’Connor to lead its real estate business and she will join the leadership team.

She was currently AMP Capital Real Estate’s chief operating officer (COO) and managing director of separate accounts and would replace Carmel Hourigan who was leaving the business.

Luke Briscoe would take on the role of real estate COO, reporting to O’Connor, where he would oversee the operations of the business.

As head of real estate, O’Connor would lead the team which managed more than $28 billion of commercial real estate on behalf of institutional and retail investors.

O’Connor joined AMP Capital in 2015 as fund manager for the AMP Capital Diversified Property fund, before becoming COO in 2018.

She had 25 years’ experience in property funds management and previously held senior fund management, audit and advisory roles at Lendlease and Arthur Andersen.

“With over 60 years’ heritage in managing iconic real estate for local and global investors, we have an excellent foundation of depth of talent, premium assets and great client relationships on which to grow the business,” O’Connor said.

“While COVID-19 has created challenges for the industry, we’re constantly engaging with tenants, customers and investors to find the right outcome, and I’m confident in our ability to deliver for our clients, our people and our shareholders.”

“I am proud of the high calibre of talent in our real estate business and look forward to continuing to work closely with Luke and the rest of the real estate leadership team who are united in our commitment to lead the business into its next chapter of growth.”

O’Connor would report to AMP Capital chief executive, Boe Pahari.