AIA appoints chief life insurance officer

AIA Australia has appointed Ben Walsh in the newly-created role of chief life insurance officer, effective 1 June, 2020, responsible for the direction of the life insurance arm of the business which includes CommInsure Life.

Walsh was currently Mercer’s managing director and chief executive of Australia and New Zealand.

He would join the executive team and report to Damien Mu, chief executive and managing director of AIA Australia and New Zealand.

“We have a unique customer value proposition of life, health and wellbeing and each of those pillars is fundamental to our shared value model,” Mu said.

“In heading up the life pillar of the business, Ben will pay a key role in helping us realise our vision of making Australia and New Zealand the healthiest and best-protected nations in the world.”

Walsh had also previously been chief country officer of Mercer’s parent company, Marsh & McLennan, and director of five Mercer boards across Australia and New Zealand.

He had been a long-time admirer of AIA, dating back prior to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and had visited the company’s operations in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore and Australia.

“As the largest global life insurer in the world, AIA is extremely well placed to deliver its vision and in this new role,” Walsh said.

“I look forward to helping the business and team, along with clients and partners, make Australia one of the healthiest and best protected nations in the world.”