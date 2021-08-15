Advice Revolution partners with Worksorted

By Chris Dastoor

16 August 2021

INDUSTRY NEWS

Fact find fintech Advice Revolution and customer relationship management (CRM) platform Worksorted have integrated their systems, which the firms say will take 30 to 60 minutes of the advice process.

Adrian Patty, Advice Revolution chief technology officer, said: "We have a range of integrations planned that will dramatically reduce the cost to serve and improve the technology experience for financial advisers and clients”.

Advice Revolution helped advisers capture an end-to-end fact find and connect this data into the next stages of the advice process.

Worksorted was a CRM, workflow and revenue system made specifically for financial advisers and incorporated document management, fee disclosure statements (FDS) and opt-in.




