Zenith takes Chant West

Research and ratings house, Zenith has acquired superannuation-focused ratings house, Chant West.

Zenith said it had entered into an agreement to purchase the Chant West superannuation and consultancy business from Chant West Holdings Limited with the transaction to take place by way of an asset sale for a $12 million consideration with the transaction to be completed in April.

Commenting on the move, Zenith chief executive, David Wright said it represented a logical fit for Zenith’s growth plans to expand the client base.

The combined business will employ more than 70 staff and have an office location in both Sydney and Melbourne.