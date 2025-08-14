Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
Alts veteran joins ECCM advisory board

14 August 2025
 | By Staff |
Funds management
Sydney-based alternative fund manager East Coast Capital Management (ECCM) has formed its first advisory council as it enters its next phase of growth. 

The advisory council will provide the executive and leadership team with input across areas including investment strategy, governance, risk management, fundraising, operational scalability and product development.

This will be led by multi-asset manager Kim Ivey and business development strategist Nina Dunn. 

Ivey is the founder of hedge fund Vertex Capital Management and absolute return fund manager Albany Capital, and previously served as president of alternative investment organisation AIMA. 

Meanwhile, Dunn is a business development and strategic marketing specialist at Ellerston Capital and Third Link Growth Fund, and previously worked at Wilson Asset Management and Barwon Investment Partners. 

Simone Haslinger, chief executive of ECCM, said: “At a time when ECCM is deepening its investment platform and building out its operational capability, the formation of the advisory council is a natural evolution.

“It provides our leadership team with access to experienced, external voices – people who understand the nuances of the market and will help guide our strategic thinking. Kim and Nina bring both substance and perspective. Their input will challenge us to think beyond the short term and ensure we remain disciplined, client-focused and aligned with our long-term investment philosophy.”

Haslinger joined the firm in January as chief executive from 14 years at JP Morgan, followed by Mary Xu as chief operating officer who joined from Bank of America. 

Founded in 2008, ECCM runs the Systematic Trend Fund which seeks to capitalise on directional price trends across a portfolio of over 80 diversified and liquid global futures markets, including equity indices, foreign exchange, fixed income and commodities.  
 

Alternatives
quant
hedge funds
appointment

