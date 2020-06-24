Warakirri AM buys 50% in Flinders Investment

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Warakirri Asset Management has announced it has entered a strategic partnership with Flinders Investment Partners which will see it acquire 50% of Flinders and provide capital to support its further growth through its suite of services such as administration, marketing and distribution.

Flinders was set up in 2015 and was a small companies specialist manager, responsible for the Flinders Emerging Companies fund. The investment team include Andrew Mouchacca, Richard Macdougall and Naheed Rahman.

“We are excited to announce this partnership as we build out our multi boutique platform and importantly it provides Warakirri with a complimentary investment offering and diverse client base,” Jim McKay, Warakirri managing director, said.

“Our investment will ensure Flinders’ ongoing success and importantly enable the investment team to continue to focus on delivering top quartile returns for small cap investors.”

Berkshire Global Advisors served as investment banking advisor to Warakirri on this transaction.