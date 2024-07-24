 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. The time is now for corporate bonds: IAM

The time is now for corporate bonds: IAM

Federal Reserve USA corporate bonds bonds fixed income monetary policy interest rates

24 July 2024
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Funds management
image
image
expand image

With potential US interest rate cuts on the horizon, Income Asset Management believes now is an ideal time to be investing into the corporate bond market.

Last week, remarks from several Federal Reserve officials conveyed that the US central bank is “getting closer” to the point of cutting interest rates.

According to Darryl Bruce, executive director of capital markets at Income Asset Management, corporate bonds have begun to perform well as the market prices in the expected rate cuts at the Fed’s September meeting. This will offer investors income and the opportunity for capital gain when the Fed starts to lower rates.

Related News:

“It looks like the US might be on the cusp of interest rate cuts in September, with an 85–90 per cent chance of a rate cut priced in from the Fed that month. Being at the top of the interest-rate cycle, it is likely that money going into the fixed income markets now will reward investors over the coming years as rates move lower,” he explained.

Bruce believes that now is a good time to be investing in the corporate bond market, with yields sitting relatively high above 6 per cent on investment grade bonds.

View all

“We are seeing strong demand for new bond issues. We’ve come from an environment a few years ago where yields were much lower and now, in the investment grade part of the market, we’re seeing yields of 6 per cent-plus. That is driving a lot of investor interest.”

The executive director gave the example of Spanish bank giant Santander, which recently issued $600 million of bonds in Australia.

“We’re talking to clients and one consistent message we give is to look at where yields are now. Using the Santander issue as an example, if you can lock in a coupon of 6.5 per cent for the next five years from an institution of Santander’s quality, that’s 6.5 per cent return per annum for the next five years from a defensive asset in your portfolio,” he said.

“That’s a good outcome, and it is clear that money going into the bond market right now will reward investors over the coming years. That’s the story that we’re talking about to investors.”

Moreover, Bruce is seeing healthy outcomes for carefully selected private credit assets. These historically provide an illiquidity premium over corporate bonds.

“In the higher yield loan environment, we see some great opportunities in the private credit market, and we’ll continue to access that market. Investors are picking up an extra 3 per cent or so return for going into some private credit assets compared to bonds, over a three-year period. Liquidity is a bit less of an issue for a three-year period so the payoff is attractive.”

Read more about:
Federal Reserve
USA
corporate bonds
bonds
fixed income
monetary policy
interest rates

AUTHOR

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats

Recommended for you

24 July 2024
Maple-Brown Abbott to be acquired

Maple-Brown Abbott has finalised an agreement to be acquired by a rival fund manager to create a firm with $18.6 billion in assets under management, just two months after its former CEO exited to lead Magellan.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
24 July 2024
Platinum unveils strategic plan for LICs

Following a strategic review, Platinum has announced it will merge its two listed investment companies with two of its quoted managed hedge funds.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
24 July 2024
Fixed income drives Australian fund launches

The greatest number of funds launched lately by independent responsible entity Equity Trustees sat in the global fixed income space, according to its research, as offshore players entered the market.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
23 July 2024
Perpetual reports $9bn in quarterly outflows

Perpetual has seen another difficult quarter for its asset management division, reporting its largest quarterly outflows for FY24.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
Howard Elton

Article makes no comment that the advisers leaving industry are older and have many years of work an life experience w...

How much could adviser numbers grow by in 5 years?
2 hours 11 minutes ago
Peter Robinson

This article appears to overlook the fact that there must be a fairly large group of advisers who missed out on the expe...

How much could adviser numbers grow by in 5 years?
2 hours ago
One foot out the door

Based on Deloitte’s numbers, growth from 15,819 to 16,708 is a gain of 889 advisers, representing 177 advisers each year...

How much could adviser numbers grow by in 5 years?
3 hours ago
Melbourne-based adviser restrained from travel amid ASIC investigation

ASIC has secured travel restraint orders against a financial adviser while he is the subject of an investigation into alleged financial misconduct....

2 days 19 hours ago
Insignia unveils new executive team

Insignia Financial has unveiled a new operating model and executive team, including a new head of advice, while three senior executives are set to depart the licensee....

2 weeks ago
Are you with Australia’s best growth superannuation fund of FY24?

Analysis by Chant West of the annual performance of growth superannuation funds has uncovered which ones see the best performance....

6 days 21 hours ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Ardea Diversified Bond F
144.00 3 y p.a(%)
2
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
73.55 3 y p.a(%)
3
Hills International
63.39 3 y p.a(%)
4
Acadian Global Equity Long Short A
30.20 3 y p.a(%)
5
Acadian Global Equity Long Short
29.81 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA