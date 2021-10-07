Stewart Investors sustainability fund reduces fee by 60%

By Jassmyn Goh

8 October 2021

INDUSTRY NEWS

Stewart Investors Worldwide Leaders Sustainability fund’s management fee has been reduced by over 60% as a result of positive returns since 2013.

The fund’s management fee would reduce from 1.15% to 0.45% and the fund’s lead portfolio manager, Sashi Reddy, said the reduction aligned the fund with clients by sharing the proceeds of its growth.

“We want our clients to grow their wealth over the long term and reducing fees is a key way to achieve this,” he said.

“Our goal is to offer a low-cost, active investment strategy run with a world-leading approach to sustainable development that has evolved over decades. We launched our first sustainability fund in 2005.”




