SG Hiscock launches medical technology fund

SG Hiscock & Company (SGH) has launched a medical technology fund, investing in Australian medical technology companies.

The SGH Medical Technology fund would have a social impact focus and aimed to provide long-term capital growth by investing in a portfolio of medical technology companies where innovation played a crucial role in improving global health and economic outcomes.

The fund would invest in a mix of established and start-up medical technology companies, listed and unlisted, in Australia and New Zealand and hold 40 to 60 equities.

Rory Hunter, portfolio manager, said Australian medical technology was among the best in the world and the fund would offer investors access to high quality growth companies.

“Australia's history of medical breakthroughs includes penicillin, the bionic ear, ultrasounds, spray-on skin, and the cervical cancer vaccine,” Hunter said.

“In addition, there are many research facilities in Australia which are recognised as medical centres of excellence at a global level.

“Investors will also benefit from several tailwinds that are driving innovation and growth in medical research and technology.”

The fund would be run by the SGH emerging companies team and guided by the SGH medical technology advisory board, which was comprised of:

Brenda Shanahan as chair (non-executive director, SGH; non-executive director, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals; former chair, St Vincent’s Medical Research Institute; chair, Aitkenhead Centre for Medical Discovery);

Professor Mark Cook (chair of medicine, St Vincent’s Hospital; chair of medicine, University of Melbourne; state chair, Victoria, Australian and New Zealand Association of Neurologists; director, Graeme Clarke Institute for Biomedical Engineering);

Sam Lanyon (co-CEO and co-founder, Planet Innovation; executive chair, Lumos Diagnostics);

Stephen Hiscock (chair and managing director, SGH; director, DMP Asset Management); and

Hamish Tadgell (head of research, SGH; portfolio manager, SGH20).

SGH would also establish a registered charitable foundation which will be funded by 10% of net revenue from the SGH Medical Technology fund, including performance fees.