Sargon weighs on OneVue half

26 February 2020by Mike Taylor
0 Comments

OneVue has written its Sargon receivable down to $3.9 million amid the release of the company’s half-year results which saw OneVue managing director, Connie Mckeage assert the company’s businesses all have continuing growth momentum.

Mckeage also said that the “high profile Sargon matter has not affected OneVue’s ability to service our clients on a day to day basis”.

“In fact, our clients have been extremely supportive during this period. Nor has it impacted our ability to fund future growth plans,” she said.

Related News:

OneVue’s half-year report, released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today revealed a loss from continuing operations attributable to members of $27.089 million, although the company’s EBITDA from continuing operations increased by 48.2% to $3.391 million.

OneVue is currently seeking to sell-down its stake in financial planning group Madison.




Read more about:
OneVue
sargon
financial results
Connie Mckeage
ASX
australian securities exchange
Madison
divestment
sale

Recommended for you

2020 will not repeat 2019

Read more

Liquidity concerns for funds using investment bankers

Read more

BetaShares reports ‘huge year’ in ETFs in 2019

Read more

Miners feel coronavirus fears

Read more

Author

Comments

Add new comment