Sargon weighs on OneVue half

OneVue has written its Sargon receivable down to $3.9 million amid the release of the company’s half-year results which saw OneVue managing director, Connie Mckeage assert the company’s businesses all have continuing growth momentum.

Mckeage also said that the “high profile Sargon matter has not affected OneVue’s ability to service our clients on a day to day basis”.

“In fact, our clients have been extremely supportive during this period. Nor has it impacted our ability to fund future growth plans,” she said.

OneVue’s half-year report, released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today revealed a loss from continuing operations attributable to members of $27.089 million, although the company’s EBITDA from continuing operations increased by 48.2% to $3.391 million.

OneVue is currently seeking to sell-down its stake in financial planning group Madison.