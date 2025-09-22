 
Revolution AM lists private credit income trust

22 September 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
Revolution Asset Management has listed its Private Credit Income Trust on the ASX today, offering public access to Australian and New Zealand private credit.

REV will provide retail investors with access to income-generating private loans, commercial real estate loans, and asset-backed securities. Capital is indirectly allocated to the Revolution Private Debt Fund II, the asset manager’s flagship fund.

The listed investment trust provides a diversified portfolio of secured, floating-rate loans across corporate, real estate, and asset-backed markets with a focus on income and capital preservation.

The vehicle targets RBA cash rate plus 4 per cent per annum net of fees, with a 0.95 per cent management fee.

Revolution described the vehicle is being targeted at investors seeking private market exposure, those seeking consistent returns and monthly income, those seeking diversification, and those who want to add defensive, income-generating assets.

“The launch of the Trust reflects our commitment to making private credit more accessible through a structure that is transparent, liquid and aligned with investor interests. As confidence in private credit continues to grow as a crucial component of diversified portfolios, this Trust offers investors a compelling solution,” said Bob Sahota, co-founder and chief investment officer at Revolution Asset Management.

Founded in 2018, Revolution Asset Management manages $3.4 billion (as at 30 June 2025) on behalf of institutional, family office, and wholesale investors.

In March, MA Financial confirmed its first listed private credit fund, the MA Credit Income Trust (MA1), listed on the ASX. The firm previously raised $330 million for the trust and closed fundraising early due to oversubscribed demand.

The MA Credit Income Trust provides investors with access to a large, diversified portfolio of MA Financial’s flagship private credit strategies that each delivers consistent returns and outperform traditional benchmarks for fixed income investments.

