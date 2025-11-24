RAM strengthens funds management team with executive appointment

Real Asset Management has appointed a head of funds management- real estate to support its growing property team as the firm expands its diversified real estate platform.

Founded in 2010, RAM is an Australian alternative asset manager with more than $6.4 billion in assets under management (AUM), specialising in providing investment solutions in credit, real estate and private equity markets for institutional and wealthy family investors across the globe.

Joining the firm’s senior ranks, Websdale brings almost three decades of experience in the finance industry. In October 2024, he founded Sunnd Advisory, before which he spent five years with Dexus as head of healthcare partnership where he led the firm’s healthcare portfolio.

Prior to this, Websdale has a strong background in real estate investment and spent more than a decade at Healthily Limited as director and head of property, in addition to holding several roles across Stockland, AMP Capital Investors, and Schroders Investment Management Australia.

Over the last 15 years, Websdale sourced and executed more than $3.5 billion of real estate transactions.

RAM head of real estate Matthew Strotton said the firm is pleased to welcome Websdale to the team as RAM continues to expand its diversified real estate platform.

“His extensive experience in Australian real estate, particularly in healthcare, will be invaluable as we continue our conviction in healthcare assets across our listed and unlisted funds, and build tactical opportunities in growing sub-sectors including retail and office,” Strotton said.

Websdale added: “With commercial real estate entering a new growth cycle, this is an exciting time to join a fast-growing asset manager with a proven track record like RAM, and to expand its real estate investment platform across the risk spectrum."

Bolstering the firm’s institutional operations late last year, RAM welcomed Adam Willis as head of institutional capital and investor relations to lead the firm’s investor relations function and manage its relationships with institutional investors.

RAM said he would also play a key role in strengthening engagement with investors in the ASX-listed RAM Essential Services Property Fund.

Scott Kelly, RAM’s group chief executive, described: “Adam’s expertise in business strategy implementation across institutional markets – spanning superannuation, wealth and family offices – will bring tremendous value to our investors and funds.

“His appointment aligns with our ongoing focus on strengthening relationships and enhancing our capabilities, as we continue to expand our institutional footprint while delivering value to our investors.”