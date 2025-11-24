 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. RAM strengthens funds management team with executive appointment
 

RAM strengthens funds management team with executive appointment

Real-Asset-Management/real-estate/funds-management/appointments/hires/

24 November 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Real Asset Management has appointed a head of funds management- real estate to support its growing property team as the firm expands its diversified real estate platform. 

Founded in 2010, RAM is an Australian alternative asset manager with more than $6.4 billion in assets under management (AUM), specialising in providing investment solutions in credit, real estate and private equity markets for institutional and wealthy family investors across the globe.

Joining the firm’s senior ranks, Websdale brings almost three decades of experience in the finance industry. In October 2024, he founded Sunnd Advisory, before which he spent five years with Dexus as head of healthcare partnership where he led the firm’s healthcare portfolio.

Prior to this, Websdale has a strong background in real estate investment and spent more than a decade at Healthily Limited as director and head of property, in addition to holding several roles across Stockland, AMP Capital Investors, and Schroders Investment Management Australia.

Over the last 15 years, Websdale sourced and executed more than $3.5 billion of real estate transactions.

RAM head of real estate Matthew Strotton said the firm is pleased to welcome Websdale to the team as RAM continues to expand its diversified real estate platform.

“His extensive experience in Australian real estate, particularly in healthcare, will be invaluable as we continue our conviction in healthcare assets across our listed and unlisted funds, and build tactical opportunities in growing sub-sectors including retail and office,” Strotton said.

Websdale added: “With commercial real estate entering a new growth cycle, this is an exciting time to join a fast-growing asset manager with a proven track record like RAM, and to expand its real estate investment platform across the risk spectrum."

Bolstering the firm’s institutional operations late last year, RAM welcomed Adam Willis as head of institutional capital and investor relations to lead the firm’s investor relations function and manage its relationships with institutional investors.

RAM said he would also play a key role in strengthening engagement with investors in the ASX-listed RAM Essential Services Property Fund.  

Scott Kelly, RAM’s group chief executive, described: “Adam’s expertise in business strategy implementation across institutional markets – spanning superannuation, wealth and family offices – will bring tremendous value to our investors and funds.

“His appointment aligns with our ongoing focus on strengthening relationships and enhancing our capabilities, as we continue to expand our institutional footprint while delivering value to our investors.” 

Read more about:
Real Asset Management
real estate
funds management
appointments
hires

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
T. Rowe Price taps Oak Hill for alternative credit fund

T. Rowe Price has launched a multi-strategy credit fund in partnership with US firm Oak Hill Advisors to bring the strategy to Australia for the first time.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Clime IM closes two retail funds

The outlook for small-scale retail funds may be “terminal” and has prompted Clime Investment Management to close two of its Australian funds.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Global X appoints former CFS director to head marketing role

Global X has appointed a former CFS director as its new head of marketing to lead the firm’s brand strategy and marketing initiatives.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
What does Insignia’s acquisition forecast for Australian M&A in 2026?

Insignia Financial’s acquisition by CC Capital is among the top five largest Australian M&A deals of the last 12 months, with the deal demonstrating not one but two key trends in the M&A environment.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
2 months 2 weeks ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
3 months 1 week ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
3 months 2 weeks ago
BlackRock to launch Bitcoin ETF in Australia

BlackRock Australia plans to launch a Bitcoin ETF later this month, wrapping the firm’s US-listed version which is US$85 billion in size....

2 weeks 6 days ago
RBA announces Melbourne Cup Day rate decision

The central bank has released its decision on the official cash rate following its November monetary policy meeting. ...

2 weeks 6 days ago
L1 Group CEO Peters to step down

The CEO of L1 Group, formerly known as Platinum Asset Management, has stepped down with immediate effect, and the asset manager has announced his replacement....

3 weeks 5 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
211.16 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
121.06 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
72.47 3 y p.a(%)
4
Paradice Australian Mid Cap A
69.09 3 y p.a(%)
5
Smarter Money Long-Short Credit Investor USD
68.96 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo