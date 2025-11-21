Global X appoints former CFS director to head marketing role

ETF provider Global X has appointed former CFS director Scott Spencer as its new head of marketing to lead the firm’s brand strategy and marketing initiatives.

As Global X prepares to launch its 48th ETF next week, the new appointment represents another milestone in the firm’s rapid growth.

Spencer’s appointment follows a series of August hires filling five new roles across technology, compliance, and product and business development.

In his new capacity, Spencer will lead a team focused on delivering marketing strategies for both individual and professional investors.

Global X chief executive Alex Zaika said Spencer’s expertise and leadership will be crucial as the brand continues to grow and provide investment solutions to Australian investors.

“We are confident his deep understanding of wealth management and investors will help propel Global X to the next stage of growth,” Zaika said.

With over 20 years in financial services marketing, Spencer most recently served as director of investment marketing at Colonial First State (CFS), before departing in June this year. In the role, he oversaw marketing for 65 investment strategies, managing $75 billion in funds.

He has also held a number of senior roles at Allianz Retire+, ANZ, Macquarie Group and Commsec.

Commenting on his appointment, Spencer said: “I’m excited to join Global X at such a dynamic time for both the business and the ETF market in Australia. I look forward to building on its strong foundation and driving new ways to connect investors with innovative ETF opportunities.”

The firm’s latest ETF launches include the Australian GARP ETF (GRPA), which provides exposure to 50 local companies and expands on the GARP range following the 2024 debut of the original global equity-focused GARP.

Speaking to Money Management’s sister brand InvestorDaily earlier this month about the domestic ETF market more generally, Global X senior product and investment strategist Marc Jocum noted that ETFs currently represent just 6 per cent of Australia’s total funds market amid ongoing outflows from unlisted managed funds.

He said he expects the sector to continue maturing and expanding for the foreseeable future.

“There’s no reason why the ETF market can’t reach a $1 trillion business by the 2030s decade,” he said.

Global X now manages over $13 billion in assets and has launched six new products in 2025 to date.