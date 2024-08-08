 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Monthly outflows persist at Platinum

Monthly outflows persist at Platinum

Platinum Platinum Asset Management Funds management

8 August 2024
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Funds management
image
image
expand image

Platinum Asset Management has shared its latest monthly update amid its turnaround strategy, with outflows continuing to impact its funds under management (FUM).

In an ASX announcement, the Australian asset manager provided its FUM update for last month. As of 31 July 2024, Platinum’s FUM sits at $13 billion – the same result as June.

July experienced net outflows of approximately $282 million, including net outflows of $218 million from the Platinum Trust Funds.

Related News:

While this is larger than in June, it is smaller than significant outflows of more than $1 billion seen in April.

Platinum saw net outflows of $234 million in June and $295 million in May. The firm reported significant outflows of $1.6 billion in April, thanks to institutional redemptions and product rationalisation initiatives.

View all

The firm’s FUM has been on a clear decline over the past 12 months, down from $17.8 billion in July 2023. This represents a $4.8 billion FUM drop to $13 billion in July 2024.

Only one month out of the 12 saw growth in its FUM – which was in February – following the appointment of CEO and managing director Jeff Peters when assets grew from $15.1 billion to $15.5 billion.

Last month, Platinum announced it will merge its two listed investment companies – the $379 million Platinum Asia and $452 million Platinum Capital – with two of its quoted managed hedge funds, following a strategic review.

The firm previously stated: “Over the last couple of years, the board has observed a trend away from closed ended investment vehicles, particularly those that lack sufficient scale to generate the liquidity required to maintain share prices close to the underlying net tangible assets. Unfortunately, [the funds] have not been immune from the effects of this general market sentiment.”

Earlier this year, Peters announced a two-part “growth and reset” turnaround strategy for the company. This includes a reorganisation of the research team, a review of portfolio construction, review of risk management, and an examination of existing products.

In an update last month, the firm stated: “Platinum Asset Management has made good progress on reducing expenses in recent months with turnaround program implementation cash and non-cash costs in the 2024 financial year expected to be broadly in line with the previously announced estimate of circa $21 million.

“Investment gains and other income items (including interest) for FY24 are expected to range between $9 million and $11 million. The company did not earn any performance fees in the second half of FY24.”

Read more about:
Platinum
Platinum Asset Management
Funds management

AUTHOR

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats

Recommended for you

12 August 2024
T. Rowe Price focuses on global equity funds for advisers

US fund manager T. Rowe Price says it is committed to Australia despite closing its Australian equities strategy with a focus on global equity funds for the intermediary market.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
12 August 2024
Northern Trust appoints global head of stewardship

Northern Trust Asset Management has strengthened its investment stewardship capabilities by welcoming a new global head of stewardship who joins after 30 years at UBS Asset Management.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
9 August 2024
Advisers neglecting active ETFs as launches fail to see momentum

While ETFs are growing in popularity with advisers, there is a growing divide in demand between those which are index and active, and advisers are “unconvinced” by the active offerings.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
9 August 2024
Federated Hermes makes Aussie distribution hire

Federated Hermes has expanded its Australian and APAC distribution team with a newly created role.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
baffled

It's not about cost. It's about what is ethically and morally the right thing to do for Australians and your peers. Hav...

Is self-licensing worth the cost?
3 hours ago
Brian

Shame about all the lives ruined by Alexis George and her predecessors leading up to this decision, which just confirms ...

AMP’s George details historic decision to exit advice
1 day 6 hours ago
Alan McDonald

Obviously the penalty had some effect, now when I try to withdraw my money from the Macquarie Cash Management account, t...

Macquarie Bank receives $10m penalty from Federal Court
4 days 7 hours ago
AMP to sell off advice licensees for $10.2m

AMP has announced it has concluded a 12-month process assessing alternative advice models and will be selling its advice licensees and self-licensed offering....

4 days 6 hours ago
Melbourne-based adviser restrained from travel amid ASIC investigation

ASIC has secured travel restraint orders against a financial adviser while he is the subject of an investigation into alleged financial misconduct....

2 weeks 6 days ago
Are you with Australia’s best growth superannuation fund of FY24?

Analysis by Chant West of the annual performance of growth superannuation funds has uncovered which ones see the best performance....

3 weeks 4 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Ardea Diversified Bond F (CLOSED)
148.81 3 y p.a(%)
2
DomaCom 3/227 High Forest Road Omeo VIC 3898
56.65 3 y p.a(%)
3
Hills International
41.10 3 y p.a(%)
4
Fidante Credit Suisse Global Private Equity
30.96 3 y p.a(%)
5
Acadian Global Equity Long Short A
28.29 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA