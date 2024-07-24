 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Platinum unveils strategic plan for LICs

Platinum unveils strategic plan for LICs

Platinum listed investment company review

24 July 2024
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image
expand image

Following a strategic review, Platinum Asset Management has announced it will merge its two listed investment companies (LICs) with two of its quoted managed hedge funds. 

In April, the firm put two of its listed investment companies – the $379 million Platinum Asia and $452 million Platinum Capital – under strategic review to consider how it can build scale and whether it should be converted into an open-ended fund structure.

In statements to the ASX for each of the funds at the time, Platinum said: “Over the last couple of years, the board has observed a trend away from closed ended investment vehicles, particularly those that lack sufficient scale to generate the liquidity required to maintain share prices close to the underlying net tangible assets. Unfortunately, [the funds] have not been immune from the effects of this general market sentiment.”

Related News:

The firm said it had already undertaken multiple initiatives on both closed ended funds in a bid to create shareholder value, but these have been unsuccessful.

Following a number of strategic options presented to the board by an independent adviser, Platinum said it has now confirmed the next steps for the vehicles, subject to approval. 

View all

Its Platinum Asia LIC will enter a scheme of arrangement to merge with the open-ended Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund), which is $85 million in size. 

Meanwhile, the Platinum Capital LIC will enter a scheme of arrangement to merge with the open-ended $284 million Platinum International Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund).

This option will allow shareholders to continue to access Platinum’s investment strategy via an ASX-quoted vehicle with the same investment objective as the LIC and hold units that will trade close to their net asset value. 
This will meet the board’s objective of closing the share price discount. 

Earlier this year, the firm’s chief executive, Jeff Peters, announced a two-part “growth and reset” turnaround strategy for the company. 

A short-term phase over the next one to four months – reset phase – will include alignment of its expense base to current revenue conditions, review of product offering, renewal of client communication strategy, deep examination of its investment platform, and review of remuneration framework.

A second phase over the next six months – growth phase – will implement recommendations, build improved product and distribution capabilities through new channels, explore inorganic and organic growth opportunities for diversification, and complete back-office outsourcing projects. 
 

Read more about:
Platinum
listed investment company
review

AUTHOR

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats

Recommended for you

24 July 2024
Maple-Brown Abbott to be acquired

Maple-Brown Abbott has finalised an agreement to be acquired by a rival fund manager to create a firm with $18.6 billion in assets under management, just two months after its former CEO exited to lead Magellan.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
24 July 2024
The time is now for corporate bonds: IAM

With potential US interest rate cuts on the horizon, Income Asset Management believes now is an ideal time to be investing into the corporate bond market.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
24 July 2024
Fixed income drives Australian fund launches

The greatest number of funds launched lately by independent responsible entity Equity Trustees sat in the global fixed income space, according to its research, as offshore players entered the market.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
23 July 2024
Perpetual reports $9bn in quarterly outflows

Perpetual has seen another difficult quarter for its asset management division, reporting its largest quarterly outflows for FY24.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
Howard Elton

Article makes no comment that the advisers leaving industry are older and have many years of work an life experience w...

How much could adviser numbers grow by in 5 years?
2 hours 8 minutes ago
Peter Robinson

This article appears to overlook the fact that there must be a fairly large group of advisers who missed out on the expe...

How much could adviser numbers grow by in 5 years?
2 hours ago
One foot out the door

Based on Deloitte’s numbers, growth from 15,819 to 16,708 is a gain of 889 advisers, representing 177 advisers each year...

How much could adviser numbers grow by in 5 years?
3 hours ago
Melbourne-based adviser restrained from travel amid ASIC investigation

ASIC has secured travel restraint orders against a financial adviser while he is the subject of an investigation into alleged financial misconduct....

2 days 19 hours ago
Insignia unveils new executive team

Insignia Financial has unveiled a new operating model and executive team, including a new head of advice, while three senior executives are set to depart the licensee....

2 weeks ago
Are you with Australia’s best growth superannuation fund of FY24?

Analysis by Chant West of the annual performance of growth superannuation funds has uncovered which ones see the best performance....

6 days 21 hours ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Ardea Diversified Bond F
144.00 3 y p.a(%)
2
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
73.55 3 y p.a(%)
3
Hills International
63.39 3 y p.a(%)
4
Acadian Global Equity Long Short A
30.20 3 y p.a(%)
5
Acadian Global Equity Long Short
29.81 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA