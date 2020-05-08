ME Bank reverses redraw move

ME Bank has reversed its home loan redraw limits decision.
The industry funds-backed bank said that in response to customer feedback it had decided to change back home loan redraw limits for any customers who want it.
“The bank recently made changes to some older, legacy home loan products which resulted in around 4% customers having their redraw limit reduced,” it said. “The bank acknowledges that this was poorly communicated and has upset customers. “
Announcing the move, ME Bank chief executive, Jamie McPhee said that some customers had told the bank they wanted their redraw limits changed back and that is what the bank was doing to do.
“We have set up a dedicated hotline for any customer who would like their redraw limits changed back or, if they prefer, they can request it online. We are deeply sorry; we were trying to do of the right thing but we went about it the wrong way,” he said.
They are only run for the benefit of their members right ?
What they are really saying is -
"Sorry that you caught us during the week that our associated Industry funds required massive amounts of liquidity for all the $10k early super withdrawal requests that our partnered super funds had received. It was meant to go unnoticed but our customers check their redraw balances too often. We were doing the right thing by our Industry funds because they are 'Too Big to Fail' and will always get what they want to due to shear scale but because we got caught out we now admit that we went about it the 'wrong' (and only) way."
Industry funds are a Ponzi Scheme and they will continue to operate in that manner for as long as they are able to do so.
