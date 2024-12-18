 
Mason Stevens to be acquired in PE deal

18 December 2024
 | By Rhea Nath |
Mason Stevens has become the latest target of an acquisition as it enters a binding agreement with Adamantem Capital.

Based in Sydney, private equity firm Adamantem manages over $2 billion in assets under management.

According to the firm, Mason Stevens’ scaleable digital platform and unique value proposition proved attractive, providing differentiated investment solutions for its core adviser and wealth practice customers. 

The investment is expected to support Mason Stevens to further develop innovative solutions for advisers and wealth practices to deliver sophisticated investment offerings to their end-clients.

It marks the second wealth management firm to garner significant private equity interest this week, after Bain Capital lobbed a bid to acquire Insignia Financial

Tim Yule, chief executive of Mason Stevens, said the partnership will support its growth ambitions.  

“We are excited to partner with Adamantem Capital, who will enable us to take our business to the next level and further our growth,” Yule said.

“This investment will allow us to accelerate our strategy, enhance our product offerings, and deliver even greater value to our clients.”

Georgina Varley, managing director at Adamantem Capital, added: “We have admired the business for some time and are attracted to its unique and valuable digital platform and investment service offering. 

“We are excited to partner with the Mason Stevens team and to invest behind a strong strategic growth agenda.”

Last month, Mason Stevens welcomed two senior executives to the team. Andrew Tunny was named head of strategic accounts, joining from research house Investment Trends. Meanwhile, Brad Creighton was tapped to head up asset allocation from AMP. 
 

