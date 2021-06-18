Mainstream to pursue Apex acquisition offer

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Following a “superior proposal” to what was offered by SS&C, fund administrator Mainstream Group Holdings will pursue discussions with Apex Group Limited after reaching the deadline for SS&C to exercise matching rights.

Apex offered the acquisition of 100% of shares by way of scheme of arrangement for $2.80 per share.

As part of the terms, SS&C had until 5pm on 17 June, 2021, to match or offer more favourable terms.

However, Mainstream was still bound to the SS&C share implementation deed (SID) and the Mainstream board had not changed its recommendation that shareholders vote in favour of the SS&C scheme in absence of a “superior proposal”.