Iress/EQT deal given 10-day extension

By Chris Dastoor

10 September 2021

INDUSTRY NEWS

Iress has agreed to a 10-day extension of the exclusivity period with EQT Fund Management to acquire all of Iress’ shares via a scheme of arrangement.

The 30-day exclusionary period was announced after Iress had received what it considered to be an appropriate takeover for the acquisition, after rebuffing previous attempts.

“Discussion with EQT are progressing and Iress has agreed to grant an additional 10 days of exclusivity to EQT on the same terms as previously announced to provide further time for EQT to complete its diligence for an agreement to be finalised,” Iress said.

“The board will update shareholders and the market in due course. The board recommends that Iress shareholders take no action in relation to the proposal by EQT. There is no certainty that the proposal will result in a transaction.”




Read more about:
iress
EQT

Recommended for you

Recovery and central banks may support risk markets

Read more

The challenge to find low multiple companies

Read more

Liechtenstein fund manager launches in Australia

Read more

‘Groundswell’ of ETF interest from younger investors

Read more

Author

Comments

Add new comment