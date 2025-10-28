GSFM snags Macquarie BDM for key state manager role

GSFM has appointed Kayla Batiste as the key account manager for Queensland, a newly created role, as the firm eyes further growth opportunities.

GSFM has some $12.16 billion in funds under management (FUM), as at 30 September, and a combined $1.7 trillion FUM across its 10 specialist investment manager partnerships.

Taking on this new role, Batiste will be responsible for panel management, client retention, platform and product distribution, strategic planning and execution, along with sales analytics and reporting, and providing overall support for the business and its fund manager partners.

Based in Brisbane, Batiste will report to GSFM head of retail business, Ben Williams, who took over the role from Stephen Fletcher a year ago after Fletcher moved internally to become a client portfolio manager at GSFM’s fund manager partner, Munro Partners.

Prior to joining the firm, Batiste was at Macquarie Group for 11 years, most recently as a business development manager (BDM) in the Brisbane office, before which she was an adviser services consultant with the firm.

Speaking on the appointment, Williams said Batiste’s local market knowledge and experience in the area will prove valuable as she takes up this new post at the firm.

“She joins GSFM at an important time in the business’ growth, as it continues to bring new opportunities to the Australian market, as well as deliver high quality investment strategies that provide exceptional outcomes for investor,” Williams said.

“Kayla’s experience is a good fit for the GSFM business – which has a portfolio that spans global and Asian equities, Australian equities, fixed income and private credit, as well as alternative strategies.”

In September, GSFM announced a distribution partnership with Auscap Asset Management to facilitate the distribution of Auscap’s High Conviction Australian Equities and its Ex-20 Australian Equities Fund in Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking at the time, GSFM CEO Damien McIntyre said: “GSFM’s goal is to partner with high calibre investment managers to deliver differentiated, quality investment strategies to help Australian investors build wealth.

Auscap’s Australian equity funds certainly meet our criteria. Auscap is a considered, patient and long-term investor, an approach that has paid off in consistent performance.”