Former Insignia GM joins Trellia Wealth Partners

Trellia Wealth Partners has appointed a managing partner, joining from almost four years at Insignia Financial.

Trellia was set up in July through a merger between Betashares and managed account provider InvestSense to form a combination with $10 billion in funds under management. Trellia acts as a standalone business and includes index-based, active and bespoke managed account options.

It has now appointed Cameron Spittle as its first managing partner who brings 25 years experience in wealth management across sales and distribution.

Most recently, he worked at Insignia as its general manager for advisory solutions and he also worked as a director at Investment Trends, Prior to joining Insignia, he spent a decade at Macquarie Group in roles including head of sales and and eight years at AMP.

As managing partner, Spittle will oversee all aspects of the business, including strategic direction, national adviser engagement, as well as ensuring excellence in investment, operations and technology capabilities.

“This appointment helps ensure that the firm delivers on its mission to provide scalable and efficient solutions for Australia’s advice practices,” it said.

Jonathan Tolub, partner at Trellia, said: “Cameron’s appointment strengthens our leadership to support advisers with high-quality managed account solutions. His experience and expertise will help ensure we continue to deliver value for advisers and their clients while expanding our reach and capabilities nationally.”

Spittle commented: “The advice landscape is evolving rapidly, and advisers are looking for partners that combine strong investment governance, institutional grade rigour, operational efficiency and meaningful client support.

“Trellia Wealth Partners has been purpose-built to deliver these outcomes, and I look forward to deploying our growing institutional grade capabilities to helping advice practices take full advantage of the conducive environment for financial advice in Australia,” he said.

Speaking at the time of its launch, Betashares said the decision to set up Trellia was made as the ETF provider could observe a positive outlook for Australia’s financial advice market, which is conducive to future growth and uptake of managed accounts.

Alex Vynokur, chief executive of Betashares, said: “Financial advisers play an integral role in helping many Australians progress towards their financial goals. Trellia Wealth Partners brings together our unique strengths and a shared purpose – to support advisers through innovation, partnership, and best-in-class investment thinking. This is not just about combining capability, it’s about accelerating our impact.”