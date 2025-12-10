 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Former Insignia GM joins Trellia Wealth Partners
 

Former Insignia GM joins Trellia Wealth Partners

insignia/appointment/BetaShares/

10 December 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Trellia Wealth Partners has appointed a managing partner, joining from almost four years at Insignia Financial.

Trellia was set up in July through a merger between Betashares and managed account provider InvestSense to form a combination with $10 billion in funds under management. Trellia acts as a standalone business and includes index-based, active and bespoke managed account options.  

It has now appointed Cameron Spittle as its first managing partner who brings 25 years experience in wealth management across sales and distribution.

Related News:

Most recently, he worked at Insignia as its general manager for advisory solutions and he also worked as a director at Investment Trends, Prior to joining Insignia, he spent a decade at Macquarie Group in roles including head of sales and and eight years at AMP.

As managing partner, Spittle will oversee all aspects of the business, including strategic direction, national adviser engagement, as well as ensuring excellence in investment, operations and technology capabilities.  

View all

“This appointment helps ensure that the firm delivers on its mission to provide scalable and efficient solutions for Australia’s advice practices,” it said.

Jonathan Tolub, partner at Trellia, said: “Cameron’s appointment strengthens our leadership to support advisers with high-quality managed account solutions. His experience and expertise will help ensure we continue to deliver value for advisers and their clients while expanding our reach and capabilities nationally.”

Spittle commented: “The advice landscape is evolving rapidly, and advisers are looking for partners that combine strong investment governance, institutional grade rigour, operational efficiency and meaningful client support.  

“Trellia Wealth Partners has been purpose-built to deliver these outcomes, and I look forward to deploying our growing institutional grade capabilities to helping advice practices take full advantage of the conducive environment for financial advice in Australia,” he said.

Speaking at the time of its launch, Betashares said the decision to set up Trellia was made as the ETF provider could observe a positive outlook for Australia’s financial advice market, which is conducive to future growth and uptake of managed accounts.

Alex Vynokur, chief executive of Betashares, said: “Financial advisers play an integral role in helping many Australians progress towards their financial goals. Trellia Wealth Partners brings together our unique strengths and a shared purpose – to support advisers through innovation, partnership, and best-in-class investment thinking. This is not just about combining capability, it’s about accelerating our impact.” 

Read more about:
insignia
appointment
BetaShares

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
Evidentia chief investment strategist Lim to retire

Evidentia’s chief investment strategist Nathan Lim has announced his retirement after a 30-year career.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
GQG outflows persist as firm backs AI stance

GQG Partners has marked its fifth consecutive month of outflows as its AI concerns lead to fund underperformance but overall funds under management increased to US$166.1 billion.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Apostle on a 'mission' for international partnership

Apostle Funds Management is actively pursuing further partnerships in Asia and Europe but finding a suitable manager is a “needle in a haystack”.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Nuveen expands Aussie access to REIT strategy

Nuveen has made its private real estate strategy available to Australian wholesale investors, democratising access to a typically institutional asset class.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
3 months ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
3 months 4 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
4 months ago
Advice salaries see $50k uplift amid talent shortage

Advice firms are increasing their base salaries by as much as $50k to attract talent, particularly seeking advisers with a portable book of clients, but equity offerings ...

3 weeks ago
ASIC releases November adviser exam results

ASIC has released the results of the latest financial adviser exam, held in November 2025....

6 days 22 hours ago
ASIC’s ‘final warning’ shows 15% of advice industry at risk

Ahead of the 1 January 2026 education deadline for advisers, ASIC has issued its ‘final warning’ to the industry, reporting that more than 2,300 relevant providers could ...

1 week 3 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
220.82 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
110.90 3 y p.a(%)
3
SGH Income Trust Dis AUD
80.01 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Smarter Money Long-Short Credit Investor USD
67.63 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo